Saturday's game between the Cornell Big Red (1-2) and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-1) at Knott Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-56, heavily favoring Cornell to secure the victory. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Big Red's most recent contest was a 62-56 loss to Western Kentucky on Monday.

Cornell vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

Cornell vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 67, Mount St. Mary's 56

Cornell Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Big Red averaged 58.6 points per game last season (302nd in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per outing (145th in college basketball). They had a -125 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 4.6 points per game.

Cornell averaged 3.3 fewer points in Ivy League action (55.3) than overall (58.6).

The Big Red put up more points at home (60.1 per game) than away (57.2) last season.

Cornell conceded fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than away (64.3) last season.

