The Cornell Big Red (3-6) and the Columbia Lions (2-7) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Schoellkopf Field in a battle of Ivy League foes.

Cornell ranks 57th in total offense (363.7 yards per game) and 54th in total defense (341.6 yards allowed per game) this year. On offense, Columbia is a bottom-25 unit, generating only 14.1 points per game (10th-worst). On the bright side, it is dominating on defense, ceding only 18.7 points per contest (12th-best).

Cornell vs. Columbia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Ithaca, New York Venue: Schoellkopf Field

Cornell vs. Columbia Key Statistics

Cornell Columbia 363.7 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.6 (125th) 341.6 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.8 (18th) 114.8 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.1 (91st) 248.9 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.4 (115th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Cornell Stats Leaders

Jameson Wang has thrown for 2,121 yards, completing 64.1% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 391 yards (43.4 ypg) on 107 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Gannon Carothers has collected 186 yards on 41 carries.

Nicholas Laboy has hauled in 49 catches for 606 yards (67.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Davon Kiser has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 333 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Doryn Smith has compiled 33 grabs for 328 yards, an average of 36.4 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Columbia Stats Leaders

Joe Green leads Columbia with 702 yards on 82-of-142 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Joey Giorgi, has carried the ball 137 times for 578 yards (64.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 114 receiving yards (12.7 per game) on 15 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Malcolm Terry II has compiled 254 yards on 61 carries.

JJ Jenkins has totaled 34 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 494 (54.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has four touchdowns.

Edan Stagg has caught 22 passes and compiled 159 receiving yards (17.7 per game).

