The New York Rangers (11-2-1) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they play the New Jersey Devils (8-6-1) on the road on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Rangers have gone 9-0-1 in their last 10 contests, putting up 35 goals while conceding 19 in that period. On 31 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 11 goals (35.5%).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we predict to take home the victory in Saturday's hockey game.

Rangers vs. Devils Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Rangers 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-110)

Rangers (-110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Rangers (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers vs Devils Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a record of 11-2-1 this season and are 3-1-4 in overtime games.

New York has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.

This season the Rangers scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

New York has won both games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Rangers have scored three or more goals 11 times, earning 19 points from those matchups (9-1-1).

This season, New York has recorded a lone power-play goal in eight games and registered 12 points with a record of 6-2-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 7-1-0 (14 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned nine points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 4th 3.73 Goals Scored 3.29 15th 30th 3.73 Goals Allowed 2.14 2nd 8th 32.5 Shots 28.4 28th 13th 30.1 Shots Allowed 27.4 2nd 1st 37.93% Power Play % 33.33% 2nd 18th 77.78% Penalty Kill % 86.67% 7th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Rangers vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.