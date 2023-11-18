Rangers vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 18
The New York Rangers (11-2-1) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they play the New Jersey Devils (8-6-1) on the road on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN.
The Rangers have gone 9-0-1 in their last 10 contests, putting up 35 goals while conceding 19 in that period. On 31 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 11 goals (35.5%).
To prepare for this matchup, here is who we predict to take home the victory in Saturday's hockey game.
Rangers vs. Devils Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Rangers 4, Devils 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-110)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Rangers (+1.5)
Rangers vs Devils Additional Info
Rangers Splits and Trends
- The Rangers have a record of 11-2-1 this season and are 3-1-4 in overtime games.
- New York has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.
- This season the Rangers scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- New York has won both games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-0-0, four points).
- The Rangers have scored three or more goals 11 times, earning 19 points from those matchups (9-1-1).
- This season, New York has recorded a lone power-play goal in eight games and registered 12 points with a record of 6-2-0.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 7-1-0 (14 points).
- The Rangers have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned nine points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Rangers AVG
|Rangers Rank
|4th
|3.73
|Goals Scored
|3.29
|15th
|30th
|3.73
|Goals Allowed
|2.14
|2nd
|8th
|32.5
|Shots
|28.4
|28th
|13th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|27.4
|2nd
|1st
|37.93%
|Power Play %
|33.33%
|2nd
|18th
|77.78%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.67%
|7th
Rangers vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
