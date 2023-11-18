The New York Rangers, Erik Gustafsson included, will play the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Gustafsson against the Devils, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Erik Gustafsson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gustafsson Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Gustafsson has averaged 18:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

In three of 14 games this season, Gustafsson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gustafsson has a point in six of 14 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Gustafsson has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Gustafsson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gustafsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gustafsson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 56 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 14 Games 3 10 Points 0 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.