Our computer model predicts the Colgate Raiders will defeat the Fordham Rams on Saturday, November 18 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Fordham vs. Colgate Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Colgate (-0.6) 55.8 Colgate 29, Fordham 28

Week 12 Patriot League Predictions

Fordham Betting Info (2023)

So far this year, the Rams have compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

Out of theRams' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Colgate Betting Info (2022)

The Raiders went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

A total of six of Raiders games last season went over the point total.

Rams vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colgate 23 34.5 26 28.5 21 38.5 Fordham 32.1 25.1 40.4 24.2 23.8 26

