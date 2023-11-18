The Colgate Raiders (5-5) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Fordham Rams (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium in a Patriot League battle.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 15th-worst in the FCS (34.5 points allowed per game), Colgate has played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 79th in the FCS by averaging 23.0 points per game. Fordham's offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 21st-best in the FCS with 32.1 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 25.1 points per game, which ranks 54th.

We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Fordham vs. Colgate Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hamilton, New York

Hamilton, New York Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Fordham vs. Colgate Key Statistics

Fordham Colgate 441.5 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.5 (89th) 381.5 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458.0 (122nd) 160.7 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.5 (97th) 280.8 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.0 (65th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (103rd) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Fordham Stats Leaders

CJ Montes has thrown for 2,776 yards on 219-of-337 passing with 25 touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 146 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Julius Loughride is his team's leading rusher with 195 carries for 1,097 yards, or 109.7 per game. He's found the end zone 10 times on the ground, as well. Loughride has also chipped in with 21 catches for 196 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

M.J. Wright's 885 receiving yards (88.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 58 receptions on 64 targets with seven touchdowns.

Garrett Cody has caught 52 passes and compiled 823 receiving yards (82.3 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Mekai Felton has racked up 463 reciving yards (46.3 ypg) and seven touchdowns this season.

Colgate Stats Leaders

Michael Brescia has thrown for 813 yards (81.3 ypg) to lead Colgate, completing 53.4% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Chris Gee has 427 rushing yards on 73 carries with two touchdowns.

Jaedon Henry has racked up 289 yards on 87 attempts, scoring two times.

Treyvhon Saunders' team-high 783 yards as a receiver have come on 62 catches (out of 55 targets) with four touchdowns.

Winston Moore has caught 31 passes for 336 yards (33.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brady Hutchison's 30 receptions have yielded 317 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Colgate or Fordham gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.