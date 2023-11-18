Georgia vs. Tennessee: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) bring college football's 19th-ranked rushing D into a clash with the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3), who have the No. 9 rushing offense in the country, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Bulldogs are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia vs. Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Georgia vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-10.5)
|58.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-10.5)
|58.5
|-465
|+350
Georgia vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Georgia is 3-7-0 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 3-7.
- Tennessee has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
Georgia & Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds
|Georgia
|To Win the National Champ.
|+250
