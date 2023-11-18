Saturday's contest that pits the Stetson Hatters (0-3) versus the Iona Gaels (1-2) at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 66-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Stetson, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM on November 18.

The Gaels are coming off of a 74-72 loss to Bethune-Cookman in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Iona vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Iona vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 66, Iona 60

Iona Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gaels outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game last season with a +248 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.0 points per game (225th in college basketball) and allowed 55.5 per outing (16th in college basketball).

Iona averaged 1.5 more points in MAAC games (64.5) than overall (63.0).

In 2022-23, the Gaels scored 7.6 more points per game at home (67.4) than away (59.8).

At home, Iona allowed 53.5 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 57.4.

