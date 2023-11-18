How to Watch the Iona vs. Stetson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Stetson Hatters (0-3) will try to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iona Gaels (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Edmunds Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.
Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iona vs. Stetson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Gaels scored just 1.8 more points per game last year (63) than the Hatters gave up (61.2).
- Iona had a 19-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 59.4 points.
- Last year, the 59.4 points per game the Hatters scored were only 3.9 more points than the Gaels allowed (55.5).
- Stetson went 9-11 last season when scoring more than 55.5 points.
Iona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 75-32
|Walsh Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|LIU
|W 80-59
|Hynes Athletic Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|L 74-72
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/18/2023
|@ Stetson
|-
|Edmunds Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Wagner
|-
|Spiro Sports Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Alumni Hall (RI)
