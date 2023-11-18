The New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson included, hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

Brunson, in his last showing, had 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 120-99 win over the Wizards.

Let's look at Brunson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-114)

Over 25.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Over 3.5 (+126) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-154)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 117.2 points per game last year made the Hornets the 22nd-ranked team in the league on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the league last year, conceding 46.2 per contest.

The Hornets were the 19th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.9.

In terms of three-point defense, the Hornets were ranked 12th in the league last year, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 27 20 1 1 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.