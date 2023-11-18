Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Jefferson County, New York this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Jefferson County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Indian River High School at Maine-Endwell High School