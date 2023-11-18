Julius Randle and the New York Knicks hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 120-99 win over the Wizards (his most recent game) Randle posted 22 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Randle, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-104)

Over 23.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-149)

Over 4.5 (-149) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+150)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 117.2 points per game.

The Hornets were the 29th-ranked squad in the league last year, giving up 46.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Hornets gave up 25.9 per contest last year, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Hornets were 12th in the league in that category.

Julius Randle vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 27 23 5 5 1 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.