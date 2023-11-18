On Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Spectrum Center, the Charlotte Hornets (3-8) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the New York Knicks (7-5). It airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Hornets matchup in this article.

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG

BSSE and MSG Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Knicks vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info

Knicks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Knicks' +64 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 110 points per game (23rd in the NBA) while allowing 104.7 per contest (first in the league).

The Hornets have a -100 scoring differential, falling short by 9.1 points per game. They're putting up 113.5 points per game, 14th in the league, and are allowing 122.6 per contest to rank 27th in the NBA.

New York has compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Charlotte has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

Knicks and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2500 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

