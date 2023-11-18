The Charlotte Hornets (3-8) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (7-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Spectrum Center

Knicks vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 118 - Hornets 107

Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 6.5)

Knicks (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-11.0)

Knicks (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 225.4

The Knicks have had more success against the spread than the Hornets this season, putting up an ATS record of 8-4-0, as opposed to the 5-6-0 mark of the Hornets.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, New York (3-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than Charlotte (2-2) does as the underdog (50%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Charlotte and its opponents are more successful (63.6% of the time) than New York and its opponents (33.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 5-1, a better tally than the Hornets have put up (3-6) as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks have been carried by their defense, as they rank best in the NBA by surrendering only 104.7 points per game. They rank 23rd in the league in points scored (110 per contest).

New York has been getting things done when it comes to rebounding this year, ranking second-best in the NBA in boards per game (47.3) and best in boards allowed per contest (39.8).

The Knicks haven't put up many assists this season, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 23.3 assists per game.

New York ranks third-best in the NBA by averaging just 12.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 11th in the league (14.5 per contest).

With 13.8 threes per game, the Knicks are ninth in the NBA. They sport a 37.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks eighth in the league.

