Knicks vs. Hornets November 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (2-3) take on the New York Knicks (2-4) at 6:00 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Knicks vs. Hornets Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, MSG
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Knicks Games
- November 15 at the Hawks
- November 12 at home vs the Hornets
- November 17 at the Wizards
- November 6 at home vs the Clippers
- November 8 at home vs the Spurs
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle provides 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game for the Knicks.
- Jalen Brunson is averaging 20 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He's draining 37.5% of his shots from the field and 48% from beyond the arc, with 4 treys per contest (fifth in NBA).
- The Knicks are getting 22.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from RJ Barrett this season.
- The Knicks are getting 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this season.
- Immanuel Quickley is putting up 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball averages 14.3 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists per game, shooting 25% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Terry Rozier posts 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 20% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per contest.
- Gordon Hayward posts 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.
- P.J. Washington averages 17.7 points, 2.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds.
- Brandon Miller averages 17.3 points, 2 assists and 6 rebounds.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|Knicks
|116
|Points Avg.
|103.3
|121.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|103.3
|48%
|Field Goal %
|39.9%
|31.5%
|Three Point %
|32.4%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.