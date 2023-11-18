On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (2-3) take on the New York Knicks (2-4) at 6:00 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, MSG

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle provides 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game for the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 20 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He's draining 37.5% of his shots from the field and 48% from beyond the arc, with 4 treys per contest (fifth in NBA).

The Knicks are getting 22.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from RJ Barrett this season.

The Knicks are getting 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this season.

Immanuel Quickley is putting up 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball averages 14.3 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists per game, shooting 25% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Terry Rozier posts 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 20% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Gordon Hayward posts 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

P.J. Washington averages 17.7 points, 2.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds.

Brandon Miller averages 17.3 points, 2 assists and 6 rebounds.

Knicks vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Hornets Knicks 116 Points Avg. 103.3 121.2 Points Allowed Avg. 103.3 48% Field Goal % 39.9% 31.5% Three Point % 32.4%

