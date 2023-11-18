The Charlotte Hornets (3-8) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to end a five-game home losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (7-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSSE and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Knicks vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -6.5 225.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

In four of 12 games this season, New York and its opponents have scored more than 225.5 points.

New York has had an average of 214.7 points in its games this season, 10.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Knicks have gone 8-4-0 ATS this season.

New York has won five of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.

New York has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info

Knicks vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 4 33.3% 110.0 223.5 104.7 227.3 222.7 Hornets 9 81.8% 113.5 223.5 122.6 227.3 232.3

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered three times in five games at home, and it has covered five times in seven games when playing on the road.

The Knicks record 110.0 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 122.6 the Hornets allow.

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 122.6 points.

Knicks vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Knicks and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 8-4 3-0 4-8 Hornets 5-6 2-2 7-4

Knicks vs. Hornets Point Insights

Knicks Hornets 110.0 Points Scored (PG) 113.5 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-4 3-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-6 104.7 Points Allowed (PG) 122.6 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 6-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 5-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

