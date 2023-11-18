The New York Knicks (7-5) are dealing with two players on the injury report as they prepare for their Saturday, November 18 matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (3-8) at Spectrum Center, which starts at 6:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Knicks claimed a 120-99 win against the Wizards. Jalen Brunson recorded 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Knicks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG RJ Barrett SG Out Illness 22.7 3 3.3 Quentin Grimes SG Out Hand 7.3 1.3 0.7

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Terry Rozier: Out (Groin), James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and MSG

BSSE and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

