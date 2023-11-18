How to Watch the Knicks vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (3-8) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (7-5) on November 18, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 49.6% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 10th.
- The 110 points per game the Knicks put up are 12.6 fewer points than the Hornets give up (122.6).
- New York has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 122.6 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Knicks have fared better in home games this year, posting 111.8 points per game, compared to 108.7 per game in away games.
- In 2023-24, New York is ceding 102.4 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 106.3.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, the Knicks have performed worse at home this season, sinking 13.8 treys per game, compared to 13.9 on the road. Meanwhile, they've produced a 38.3% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.2% clip on the road.
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|RJ Barrett
|Questionable
|Illness
|Quentin Grimes
|Questionable
|Hand
