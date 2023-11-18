The Charlotte Hornets (3-8) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (7-5) on November 18, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Knicks.

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 49.6% the Hornets allow to opponents.

The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 10th.

The 110 points per game the Knicks put up are 12.6 fewer points than the Hornets give up (122.6).

New York has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 122.6 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Knicks have fared better in home games this year, posting 111.8 points per game, compared to 108.7 per game in away games.

In 2023-24, New York is ceding 102.4 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 106.3.

In terms of total three-pointers made, the Knicks have performed worse at home this season, sinking 13.8 treys per game, compared to 13.9 on the road. Meanwhile, they've produced a 38.3% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.2% clip on the road.

Knicks Injuries