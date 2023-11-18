Julius Randle and LaMelo Ball are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets play at Spectrum Center on Saturday (starting at 6:00 PM ET).

Knicks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -149) 2.5 (Over: +150)

Randle's 13.7 points per game average is 9.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has grabbed 11.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (9.5).

Randle's year-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 2.2 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Randle's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +126) 5.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -154)

Jalen Brunson is scoring 20 points per game this season, 5.5 fewer than his points prop on Saturday.

He averages 0.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.

Brunson's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Saturday's prop bet.

He has hit four three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -104)

The 26.5-point prop total for Ball on Saturday is 12.2 higher than his season scoring average, which is 14.3.

He has pulled down six boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Ball's assist average -- nine -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (7.5).

Ball, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 1.5 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.