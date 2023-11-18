Spectrum Center is where the New York Knicks (7-5) and Charlotte Hornets (3-8) will clash on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Julius Randle and Terry Rozier are players to watch for the Knicks and Hornets, respectively.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Hornets

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, MSG

BSSE, MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks' Last Game

On Friday, in their most recent game, the Knicks defeated the Wizards 120-99. With 32 points, Jalen Brunson was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 32 7 7 0 0 6 Immanuel Quickley 27 6 4 1 0 3 Julius Randle 22 7 8 1 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Knicks vs Hornets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle averages 13.7 points, 11.7 boards and 6.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Brunson's numbers for the season are 20.0 points, 3.3 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 37.5% from the floor and 48.0% from downtown, with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in league).

RJ Barrett averages 22.7 points, 3.0 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mitchell Robinson averages 5.7 points, 11.3 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.3 steals (fifth in league) and 2.0 blocks.

Immanuel Quickley posts 15.0 points, 4.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch Randle, LaMelo Ball and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.