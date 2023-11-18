Saturday's contest features the Lafayette Leopards (0-3) and the Long Island Sharks (0-3) clashing at Steinberg Wellness Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-60 victory for heavily favored Lafayette according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Sharks suffered an 80-59 loss to Iona.

LIU vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York

LIU vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Lafayette 71, LIU 60

LIU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sharks were outscored by 10.5 points per game last season, with a -305 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.7 points per game (328th in college basketball), and gave up 67.2 per outing (252nd in college basketball).

Offensively, LIU tallied 57.5 points per game last year in conference games. As a comparison, its season average (56.7 points per game) was 0.8 PPG lower.

On offense, the Sharks put up 56.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 56.9 points per game away from home.

LIU ceded 67.8 points per game last season at home, which was 1.0 more points than it allowed in away games (66.8).

