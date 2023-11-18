The LIU Post Pioneers are expected to win their game against the Stonehill Skyhawks at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, according to our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

LIU Post vs. Stonehill Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction LIU Post (-0.9) 49.1 LIU Post 25, Stonehill 24

Week 12 NEC Predictions

LIU Post Betting Info (2022)

The Pioneers won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover three times.

Last year, seven Pioneers games hit the over.

Stonehill Betting Info (2022)

Pioneers vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stonehill 21 31.1 16.3 28.3 23.3 32.5 LIU Post 19.3 25 25 24.3 15.5 25.5

