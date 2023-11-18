The Stonehill Skyhawks (4-5) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the LIU Post Pioneers (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at W.B. Mason Stadium in an NEC battle.

Stonehill is totaling 319.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks 93rd in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the Skyhawks rank 86th, allowing 379.9 yards per game. LIU Post is putting up 302.1 total yards per contest on offense this season (100th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 358.5 total yards per game (70th-ranked).

Below in this story, we will provide you all the details you need to know about how to view this game on NEC Front Row.

LIU Post vs. Stonehill Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: North Easton, Massachusetts

North Easton, Massachusetts Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

LIU Post vs. Stonehill Key Statistics

LIU Post Stonehill 302.1 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.6 (110th) 358.5 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.9 (59th) 166.4 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.3 (37th) 135.7 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.2 (108th) 4 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

LIU Post Stats Leaders

Chris Howell leads LIU Post with 790 yards on 59-of-115 passing with five touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 208 rushing yards (20.8 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Davon Wells has been handed the ball 41 times for a team-high 328 yards (32.8 per game) with two touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 24 receptions this season are good for 352 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Pat Bowen has racked up 316 yards (on 53 carries) with one touchdown.

Owen Glascoe has recorded 260 receiving yards (26 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 23 receptions.

Aviyon Smith-Mack's 11 catches (on 14 targets) have netted him 179 yards (17.9 ypg).

Stonehill Stats Leaders

Ashur Carraha has thrown for 1,429 yards (158.8 ypg) to lead Stonehill, completing 48.9% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 98 rushing yards on 40 carries.

Jermaine Corbett has 791 rushing yards on 173 carries, scoring five touchdowns. He's also added 145 yards (16.1 per game) on 20 catches.

Tom Comella has piled up 247 yards on 53 attempts, scoring one time.

Chris Domercat's 485 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 22 times and has registered 34 receptions and five touchdowns.

Noah Canty has put up a 269-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 24 passes on 14 targets.

