Louisville vs. Miami (FL): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
Two of the nation's strongest rushing defenses clash when the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) take college football's 10th-ranked run D into a contest with the Miami Hurricanes (6-4), who have the No. 7 unit, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Cardinals are only 1-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 46.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-1)
|46.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-1.5)
|46.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
- Colorado vs Washington State
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- South Florida vs UTSA
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Louisville has put together a 5-4-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cardinals are 4-4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- Miami (FL) has covered five times in nine matchups with a spread this year.
- When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this year, the Hurricanes have an ATS record of 3-1.
Louisville & Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds
|Louisville
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|Miami (FL)
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.