MAAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature MAAC squads. That includes the Boston University Terriers versus the Rider Broncs.
MAAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Boston University Terriers at Rider Broncs
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Iona Gaels at Stetson Hatters
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cornell Big Red at Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
