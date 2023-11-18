How to Watch Marist vs. Binghamton on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) play the Marist Red Foxes (2-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.
Marist vs. Binghamton Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marist Stats Insights
- The Red Foxes shot 41% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 43.7% the Bearcats' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Marist had an 8-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Red Foxes were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bearcats finished 231st.
- The Red Foxes put up 7.6 fewer points per game last year (63.9) than the Bearcats gave up (71.5).
- When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, Marist went 4-3.
Marist Home & Away Comparison
- Marist scored 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.
- At home, the Red Foxes conceded 67.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than they allowed away (67.8).
- Beyond the arc, Marist sunk more trifectas on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (33.8%) than at home (31.4%).
Marist Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Army
|W 71-55
|Christl Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ UMBC
|W 65-59
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Binghamton
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/21/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|-
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|McCann Arena
