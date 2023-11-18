The Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) play the Marist Red Foxes (2-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marist vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marist Stats Insights

The Red Foxes shot 41% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 43.7% the Bearcats' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Marist had an 8-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.7% from the field.

The Red Foxes were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bearcats finished 231st.

The Red Foxes put up 7.6 fewer points per game last year (63.9) than the Bearcats gave up (71.5).

When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, Marist went 4-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marist Home & Away Comparison

Marist scored 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.

At home, the Red Foxes conceded 67.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than they allowed away (67.8).

Beyond the arc, Marist sunk more trifectas on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (33.8%) than at home (31.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marist Upcoming Schedule