The Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) play the Marist Red Foxes (2-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

Marist vs. Binghamton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marist Stats Insights

  • The Red Foxes shot 41% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 43.7% the Bearcats' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Marist had an 8-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Red Foxes were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bearcats finished 231st.
  • The Red Foxes put up 7.6 fewer points per game last year (63.9) than the Bearcats gave up (71.5).
  • When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, Marist went 4-3.

Marist Home & Away Comparison

  • Marist scored 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.
  • At home, the Red Foxes conceded 67.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than they allowed away (67.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Marist sunk more trifectas on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (33.8%) than at home (31.4%).

Marist Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Army W 71-55 Christl Arena
11/11/2023 @ UMBC W 65-59 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
11/18/2023 @ Binghamton - Binghamton University Events Center
11/21/2023 @ New Hampshire - Lundholm Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Bucknell - McCann Arena

