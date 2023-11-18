The Marist Red Foxes (2-0) battle the Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. It tips at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Binghamton vs. Marist matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marist vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marist vs. Binghamton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Marist vs. Binghamton Betting Trends (2022-23)

Marist put together a 12-11-0 ATS record last season.

The Red Foxes covered the spread seven times last season (7-9 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Binghamton compiled a 10-15-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 11 Bearcats games last season hit the over.

