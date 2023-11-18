Saturday's game between the Marist Red Foxes (2-0) and the Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) at Binghamton University Events Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-63, with Marist coming out on top. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on November 18.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marist vs. Binghamton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Binghamton, New York

Binghamton, New York Venue: Binghamton University Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marist vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 66, Binghamton 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Marist vs. Binghamton

Computer Predicted Spread: Marist (-2.6)

Marist (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 129.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marist Performance Insights

Marist put up just 63.9 points per game (19th-worst in college basketball) last season, but it played better at the other end, where it gave up 66.7 points per game (73rd-ranked).

The Red Foxes averaged 31.3 boards per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.8 rebounds per contest (288th-ranked).

Marist dished out 10.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 333rd in the country.

Last season the Red Foxes averaged 11.1 turnovers per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.4 turnovers per contest (310th-ranked).

The Red Foxes drained 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 32.8% three-point percentage (254th-ranked).

Last season Marist ceded 7.5 treys per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 35% (264th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last season Marist took 57.6% two-pointers, accounting for 66% of the team's baskets. It shot 42.4% threes (34% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.