According to our computer projections, the Bucknell Bison will beat the Marist Red Foxes when the two teams match up at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field on Saturday, November 18, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Marist vs. Bucknell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Bucknell (-14.4) 54.0 Bucknell 34, Marist 20

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Red Foxes and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

Bucknell Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have gone 3-0-0 ATS this year.

Out of Bison three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Red Foxes vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marist 17.0 28.8 22.0 24.8 13.7 31.5 Bucknell 25.0 35.0 26.8 36.4 23.2 33.6

