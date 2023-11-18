Marist vs. Binghamton November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) play the Marist Red Foxes (1-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Marist vs. Binghamton Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Marist Top Players (2022-23)
- Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Javon Cooley: 7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
Binghamton Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Falko: 14 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Miles Gibson: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Armon Harried: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dan Petcash: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Christian Hinckson: 6.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Marist vs. Binghamton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Binghamton Rank
|Binghamton AVG
|Marist AVG
|Marist Rank
|252nd
|68.8
|Points Scored
|63.9
|340th
|224th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|73rd
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|338th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|300th
|11.6
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
