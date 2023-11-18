The Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) play the Marist Red Foxes (1-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Marist vs. Binghamton Game Information

Marist Top Players (2022-23)

Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Javon Cooley: 7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Binghamton Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Falko: 14 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Miles Gibson: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Armon Harried: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Dan Petcash: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Christian Hinckson: 6.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Marist vs. Binghamton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Binghamton Rank Binghamton AVG Marist AVG Marist Rank 252nd 68.8 Points Scored 63.9 340th 224th 71.5 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd 171st 31.9 Rebounds 31.3 210th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 338th 5.5 3pt Made 7.7 134th 300th 11.6 Assists 10.8 333rd 235th 12.4 Turnovers 11.1 104th

