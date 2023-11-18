The Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) and the Marist Red Foxes (2-0) play at Binghamton University Events Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Marist vs. Binghamton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Binghamton, New York

Binghamton, New York Venue: Binghamton University Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Foxes Betting Records & Stats

In Marist's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

The Red Foxes beat the spread 12 times in 33 games last year.

Marist's .522 ATS win percentage (12-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Binghamton's .400 mark (10-15-0 ATS Record).

Marist vs. Binghamton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Binghamton 68.8 132.7 71.5 138.2 140.5 Marist 63.9 132.7 66.7 138.2 130.8

Additional Marist Insights & Trends

The Red Foxes' 63.9 points per game last year were 7.6 fewer points than the 71.5 the Bearcats allowed.

Marist put together a 4-3 ATS record and a 4-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.5 points.

Marist vs. Binghamton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Binghamton 10-15-0 11-14-0 Marist 12-11-0 15-8-0

Marist vs. Binghamton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Binghamton Marist 8-7 Home Record 5-10 5-11 Away Record 4-9 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.4 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

