The Marist Red Foxes (4-6) visit the Bucknell Bison (3-7) at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Marist ranks 20th-worst in scoring offense (17.0 points per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 87th with 28.8 points allowed per contest. Bucknell ranks 66th in points per game (25.0), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 11th-worst in the FCS with 35.0 points surrendered per contest.

Marist vs. Bucknell Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Poughkeepsie, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field

Marist vs. Bucknell Key Statistics

Marist Bucknell 294.5 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.2 (55th) 360.3 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.6 (113th) 98.9 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 106.5 (111th) 195.6 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.7 (22nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi has recorded 1,511 yards (151.1 ypg) on 140-of-263 passing with nine touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Amin Woods has carried the ball 148 times for a team-high 667 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Tristan Shannon has been handed the ball 68 times this year and racked up 223 yards (22.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Matt Stianche's leads his squad with 707 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 46 catches (out of 46 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Will Downes has put together a 208-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes on 11 targets.

Jake Ciolino has been the target of 17 passes and hauled in 16 receptions for 189 yards, an average of 18.9 yards per contest.

Bucknell Stats Leaders

Ralph Rucker leads Bucknell with 2,264 yards on 188-of-312 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 103 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 86 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Coleman Bennett has rushed for 496 yards on 122 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also tacked on 36 catches, totaling 340 yards.

Rushawn Baker has run for 434 yards across 105 carries, scoring six touchdowns.

Eric Weatherly's 577 receiving yards (57.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 38 receptions on 37 targets with seven touchdowns.

Damian Harris has put up a 429-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 40 passes on 33 targets.

Derrick Anderson Jr. has racked up 374 reciving yards (37.4 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

