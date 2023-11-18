Mika Zibanejad will be in action when the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils meet on Saturday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Zibanejad's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad has averaged 19:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Zibanejad has a goal in two of 14 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Zibanejad has a point in six of 14 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 14 games this year, Zibanejad has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Zibanejad's implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 55.6% of Zibanejad going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are allowing 56 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 14 Games 11 10 Points 8 2 Goals 2 8 Assists 6

