Saturday's contest between the Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-2) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-3) at Burns Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-65 and heavily favors Utah Tech to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Niagara vs. Utah Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Where: Saint George, Utah

Venue: Burns Arena

Niagara vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Tech 82, Niagara 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Niagara vs. Utah Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah Tech (-16.8)

Utah Tech (-16.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Niagara Performance Insights

Niagara ranked 333rd in the country last season with 65.0 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 55th with 65.9 points allowed per contest.

The Purple Eagles grabbed 28.5 rebounds per game (328th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 28.7 rebounds per contest (43rd-ranked).

Niagara put up 10.9 assists per game, which ranked them 331st in college basketball.

Last season the Purple Eagles averaged 10.5 turnovers per game (44th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.3 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).

Last year the Purple Eagles made 6.3 threes per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.4% (168th-ranked) from downtown.

Niagara gave up 5.9 treys per game (28th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 35.8% three-point percentage (303rd-ranked).

Of the shots taken by Niagara last year, 65.3% of them were two-pointers (73.4% of the team's made baskets) and 34.7% were threes (26.6%).

