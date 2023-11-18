The Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) will play the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Niagara vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Top Players (2022-23)

Noah Thomasson: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Aaron Gray: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Iorio: 8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Braxton Bayless: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK David Mitchell: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Pope: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Gooden: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Tanner Christensen: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Jacob Nicolds: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Frank Staine: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Niagara vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Utah Tech Rank Utah Tech AVG Niagara AVG Niagara Rank 82nd 75.6 Points Scored 65.0 333rd 273rd 73.3 Points Allowed 65.9 55th 183rd 31.7 Rebounds 28.5 328th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 6.3 288th 163rd 13.2 Assists 10.9 331st 347th 14.7 Turnovers 10.5 44th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.