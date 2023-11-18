Niagara vs. Utah Tech November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) will play the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Niagara vs. Utah Tech Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Niagara Top Players (2022-23)
- Noah Thomasson: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aaron Gray: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Iorio: 8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Braxton Bayless: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- David Mitchell: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Utah Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Pope: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Gooden: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tanner Christensen: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacob Nicolds: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Frank Staine: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Niagara vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Utah Tech Rank
|Utah Tech AVG
|Niagara AVG
|Niagara Rank
|82nd
|75.6
|Points Scored
|65.0
|333rd
|273rd
|73.3
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|183rd
|31.7
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|297th
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|163rd
|13.2
|Assists
|10.9
|331st
|347th
|14.7
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.