The Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) will play the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Niagara vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Niagara Top Players (2022-23)

  • Noah Thomasson: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Aaron Gray: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sam Iorio: 8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Braxton Bayless: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • David Mitchell: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Utah Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Pope: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Gooden: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tanner Christensen: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jacob Nicolds: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Frank Staine: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Niagara vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Utah Tech Rank Utah Tech AVG Niagara AVG Niagara Rank
82nd 75.6 Points Scored 65.0 333rd
273rd 73.3 Points Allowed 65.9 55th
183rd 31.7 Rebounds 28.5 328th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th
53rd 8.6 3pt Made 6.3 288th
163rd 13.2 Assists 10.9 331st
347th 14.7 Turnovers 10.5 44th

