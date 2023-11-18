New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Onondaga County, New York this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Other Games in New York This Week
Onondaga County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Peru Senior High School at Ravena Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Mechanicville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse at Elmira High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Vestal, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
