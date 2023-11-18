According to our computer projection model, the Oregon Ducks will take down the Arizona State Sun Devils when the two teams play at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Oregon vs. Arizona State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (53.5) Oregon 39, Arizona State 14

Week 12 Predictions

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Ducks have an implied win probability of 96.8%.

The Ducks are 6-2-1 against the spread this year.

In games it is played as 24.5-point favorites or more, Oregon has an ATS record of 3-0.

Out of nine Ducks games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

The total for this game is 53.5, 11 points fewer than the average total in Oregon games thus far this season.

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Sun Devils based on the moneyline is 7.7%.

So far this season, the Sun Devils have compiled a 5-3-1 record against the spread.

Arizona State is 2-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs.

Out of the Sun Devils' nine games with a set total, three have hit the over (33.3%).

The average over/under in Arizona State games this season is 1.9 fewer points than the point total of 53.5 for this outing.

Ducks vs. Sun Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 46.3 17.1 52.5 15.5 37 19.5 Arizona State 17.7 27.4 21.5 28.8 12 25.3

