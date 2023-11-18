Rangers vs. Devils Injury Report Today - November 18
The injury report for the New York Rangers (11-2-1) heading into their game against the New Jersey Devils (8-6-1) currently has four players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Lindgren
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Igor Shesterkin
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Adam Fox
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jack Hughes
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Nico Daws
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Timo Meier
|RW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Nico Hischier
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Arena: Prudential Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Rangers Season Insights
- With 46 goals (3.3 per game), the Rangers have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.
- New York's total of 30 goals conceded (just 2.1 per game) is the lowest in the league.
- They have the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +16.
Devils Season Insights
- New Jersey's 56 total goals (3.7 per game) make it the seventh-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- Its goal differential (0) ranks 17th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rangers vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-110)
|Rangers (-110)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.