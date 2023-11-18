The injury report for the New York Rangers (11-2-1) heading into their game against the New Jersey Devils (8-6-1) currently has four players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Lindgren D Questionable Upper Body Igor Shesterkin G Questionable Undisclosed Adam Fox D Out Lower Body Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body Jack Hughes C Out Shoulder Nico Daws G Out Hip Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body Timo Meier RW Questionable Undisclosed Nico Hischier C Out Upper Body

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Rangers Season Insights

With 46 goals (3.3 per game), the Rangers have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.

New York's total of 30 goals conceded (just 2.1 per game) is the lowest in the league.

They have the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +16.

Devils Season Insights

New Jersey's 56 total goals (3.7 per game) make it the seventh-highest scoring team in the NHL.

Its goal differential (0) ranks 17th in the league.

Rangers vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-110) Rangers (-110) 6.5

