The New Jersey Devils will host the New York Rangers on Saturday, November 18, with the Rangers victorious in three consecutive games.

The Devils matchup with the Rangers can be watched on ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN, so tune in to catch the action.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Rangers vs Devils Additional Info

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers' total of 30 goals allowed (only 2.1 per game) is the lowest in the league.

The Rangers' 46 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Rangers are 9-0-1 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Rangers have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 14 8 16 24 8 2 0% Chris Kreider 14 10 4 14 8 4 29.4% Vincent Trocheck 14 4 7 11 5 8 64% Adam Fox 10 3 8 11 5 3 - Alexis Lafreniere 14 7 4 11 2 9 31.8%

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are giving up 56 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 25th in league action.

The Devils' 56 total goals (3.7 per game) rank seventh in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Devils are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 36 goals over that stretch.

Devils Key Players