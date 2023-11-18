Rangers vs. Devils: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 18
Saturday's NHL slate includes a projected tight outing between the New Jersey Devils (8-6-1, -110 on the moneyline to win) and the New York Rangers (11-2-1, -110 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN.
Rangers vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Rangers vs. Devils Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Devils Moneyline
|Rangers Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-110
|-110
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-115
|-104
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Devils Betting Trends
- New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in five of 14 games this season.
- The Devils have gone 7-5 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- The Rangers fell in the lone game they played as the underdog this season.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, New Jersey has put together a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of its games).
- New York has had moneyline odds of -110 or longer once this season and lost that game.
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|3-7
|7-3-0
|6.6
|3.60
|3.40
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-5-0
|3.60
|3.40
|11
|33.3%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|9-0-1
|6-4
|4-6-0
|6.0
|3.50
|1.90
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|9-0-1
|3.50
|1.90
|11
|35.5%
|Record as ML Favorite
|4-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-2
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|7
|Games Over Total
|7
|Games Under Total
|3
|Record as ML Favorite
|9-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-1
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|6
