Saturday's NHL slate includes a projected tight outing between the New Jersey Devils (8-6-1, -110 on the moneyline to win) and the New York Rangers (11-2-1, -110 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN.

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Rangers vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Devils Betting Trends

New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in five of 14 games this season.

The Devils have gone 7-5 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Rangers fell in the lone game they played as the underdog this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, New Jersey has put together a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of its games).

New York has had moneyline odds of -110 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 3-7 7-3-0 6.6 3.60 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.60 3.40 11 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 9-0-1 6-4 4-6-0 6.0 3.50 1.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 9-0-1 3.50 1.90 11 35.5% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 9-0 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

