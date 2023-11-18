When the New Jersey Devils meet the New York Rangers at Prudential Center on Saturday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Jesper Bratt and Artemi Panarin will be among the top players to keep an eye on.

Rangers vs. Devils Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

New York's Panarin has recorded 16 assists and eight goals in 14 games. That's good for 24 points.

Chris Kreider has made a big impact for New York this season with 14 points (10 goals and four assists).

This season, New York's Vincent Trocheck has 11 points, courtesy of four goals (fourth on team) and seven assists (fourth).

In the crease, Jonathan Quick has a record of 4-0-1 in six games this season, conceding 11 goals (2.0 goals against average) with 142 saves and a .928 save percentage, sixth-best in the league.

Devils Players to Watch

Bratt is one of New Jersey's top contributors (22 points), via amassed eight goals and 14 assists.

Jack Hughes has picked up 20 points (1.3 per game), scoring five goals and adding 15 assists.

Tyler Toffoli has 15 points for New Jersey, via nine goals and six assists.

Akira Schmid's record is 1-3-1. He has given up 18 goals (3.46 goals against average) and recorded 138 saves.

Rangers vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 4th 3.73 Goals Scored 3.29 15th 30th 3.73 Goals Allowed 2.14 2nd 8th 32.5 Shots 28.4 28th 13th 30.1 Shots Allowed 27.4 2nd 1st 37.93% Power Play % 33.33% 2nd 18th 77.78% Penalty Kill % 86.67% 7th

