The New Jersey Devils (8-6-1) host the New York Rangers (11-2-1, winners of three in a row) at Prudential Center. The game on Saturday, November 18 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-110) Rangers (-110) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers lost the only game they played as an underdog this season.

New York has played as an underdog of -110 or more one time this season and lost.

The Rangers have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has played five games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Rangers vs Devils Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 56 (7th) Goals 46 (22nd) 56 (25th) Goals Allowed 30 (1st) 22 (1st) Power Play Goals 15 (5th) 12 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (3rd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York has a 6-4-0 record versus the spread while finishing 9-0-1 overall in its past 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, New York has hit the over four times.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.0 goals over their last 10 contests, 0.5 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.2 goals.

The Rangers have scored 46 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd in the NHL.

The Rangers have been the toughest defensive squad in the NHL this season, conceding 30 goals (just 2.1 per game).

Their +16 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.