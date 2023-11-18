Jesper Bratt and Artemi Panarin are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers play at Prudential Center on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Panarin has recorded eight goals and 16 assists in 14 games for New York, good for 24 points.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 0 2 2 8 vs. Wild Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 4 at Wild Nov. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 0 1 1 3

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Chris Kreider is a top offensive contributor for New York with 14 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added four assists in 14 games.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 1 1 2 2 vs. Wild Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 3 at Wild Nov. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 1 0 1 2

Alexis Lafreniere Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Alexis Lafreniere has 11 points so far, including seven goals and four assists.

Lafreniere Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 2 0 2 2 vs. Wild Nov. 9 1 2 3 4 vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Wild Nov. 4 0 1 1 2 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Bratt is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (22 total points), having amassed eight goals and 14 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Nov. 16 1 1 2 3 at Jets Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Capitals Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 at Avalanche Nov. 7 0 1 1 0 at Blackhawks Nov. 5 0 0 0 1

Jack Hughes has totaled 20 points (1.3 per game), scoring five goals and adding 15 assists.

