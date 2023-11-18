Saturday's contest between the Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-2) matching up at Binghamton University Events Center has a projected final score of 71-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Binghamton, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Bonnies are coming off of a 66-56 loss to Albany in their last game on Thursday.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Binghamton 71, Saint Bonaventure 63

Other A-10 Predictions

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bonnies averaged 52.0 points per game last season (352nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per outing (262nd in college basketball). They had a -494 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 15.5 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure averaged 0.4 fewer points in A-10 play (51.6) than overall (52.0).

At home, the Bonnies put up 55.1 points per game last season, 6.7 more than they averaged on the road (48.4).

Saint Bonaventure allowed fewer points at home (65.7 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.

