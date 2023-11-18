New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saratoga County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Saratoga County, New York and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Saratoga County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Moriah Senior High School at Stillwater Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Mechanicville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shenendehowa High School at Carmel Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Mahopac, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
