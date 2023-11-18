When the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets match up with the Syracuse Orange at 8:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection model predicts the Yellow Jackets will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Tech (-6.5) Toss Up (53.5) Georgia Tech 32, Syracuse 23

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Orange based on the moneyline is 32.3%.

The Orange's ATS record is 3-6-0 this year.

Syracuse is winless against the spread (0-3) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Two of the Orange's nine games with a set total have hit the over (22.2%).

Syracuse games this season have averaged an over/under of 51.6 points, 1.9 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Yellow Jackets a 73.3% chance to win.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech has not covered a spread (0-1) when they are at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Yellow Jackets have seen seven of its nine games hit the over.

The point total average for Georgia Tech games this season is 56.6, 3.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Orange vs. Yellow Jackets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Tech 32.0 31.3 36.0 32.8 28.4 28.6 Syracuse 24.9 22.3 33.2 14.2 13.8 34.8

