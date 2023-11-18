ACC foes meet when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5) and the Syracuse Orange (5-5) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field.

Georgia Tech has struggled defensively, ranking fifth-worst in the FBS (454.8 yards allowed per game) this season. However, the defense ranks 23rd-best, yielding an average of 444.2 yards per game. In terms of points scored Syracuse ranks 82nd in the FBS (24.9 points per game), and it is 45th on the other side of the ball (22.3 points allowed per game).

Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

Syracuse Georgia Tech 358.1 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.2 (27th) 381.2 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.8 (127th) 176 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.4 (23rd) 182.1 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.8 (53rd) 17 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (108th) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,518 yards (151.8 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 62.3% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 412 yards (41.2 ypg) on 103 carries with seven touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen is his team's leading rusher with 165 carries for 797 yards, or 79.7 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well. Allen has also chipped in with 27 catches for 176 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Damien Alford's 389 receiving yards (38.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 24 catches on 45 targets with one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has caught 25 passes and compiled 375 receiving yards (37.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Donovan Brown's 37 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 305 yards and one touchdown.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has been a dual threat for Georgia Tech so far this season. He has 2,459 passing yards, completing 61.1% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season. He's rushed for 542 yards (54.2 ypg) on 87 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has 768 rushing yards on 130 carries with six touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr. has hauled in 38 receptions for 580 yards (58 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Malik Rutherford has put together a 428-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes on 54 targets.

Christian Leary's 22 receptions have yielded 304 yards and two touchdowns.

