Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
A pair of ACC teams hit the field when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5) and the Syracuse Orange (5-5) clash on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Yellow Jackets are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|Syracuse Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Tech (-6.5)
|53.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Georgia Tech (-6.5)
|53.5
|-240
|+195
Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Syracuse has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Orange have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
- Georgia Tech is 5-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Yellow Jackets have not covered the spread when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
