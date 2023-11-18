A pair of ACC teams hit the field when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5) and the Syracuse Orange (5-5) clash on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Yellow Jackets are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Tech (-6.5) 53.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Tech (-6.5) 53.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Syracuse has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Orange have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Georgia Tech is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

The Yellow Jackets have not covered the spread when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.