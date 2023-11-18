A pair of ACC teams hit the field when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5) and the Syracuse Orange (5-5) clash on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Yellow Jackets are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia Tech (-6.5) 53.5 -250 +200
FanDuel Georgia Tech (-6.5) 53.5 -240 +195

Week 12 Odds

Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

  • Syracuse has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Orange have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
  • Georgia Tech is 5-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Yellow Jackets have not covered the spread when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the ACC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

