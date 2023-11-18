The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5) are 6.5-point favorites when they host the Syracuse Orange (5-5) in conference action on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The total has been set at 53.5 points for this matchup.

Georgia Tech owns the 36th-ranked scoring offense this season (32 points per game), and has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-worst with 31.3 points allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Syracuse is generating 358.1 total yards per contest (90th-ranked). It ranks 72nd in the FBS on defense (381.2 total yards surrendered per game).

Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACC Network

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Tech -6.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -275 +210

Syracuse Recent Performance

The Orange are really playing poorly of late offensively, gaining 260.7 yards per game in their past three games (-115-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 382.3 (80th-ranked).

The Orange are putting up 16 points per game in their past three games (-93-worst in college football), and giving up 22.7 per game (96th).

Syracuse is gaining 63.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-126-worst in the country), and allowing 194.7 (97th).

The Orange are gaining 197 rushing yards per game in their past three games (51st in college football), and conceding 187.7 per game (-63-worst).

Over their past three games, the Orange have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Syracuse has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Syracuse has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

The Orange have not covered the spread this year (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Syracuse hase gone over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).

Syracuse has won one of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, Syracuse has been at least a +210 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,518 yards on 124-of-199 passing with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 412 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has run for 797 yards on 165 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground. He's also added 27 catches, totaling 176 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Damien Alford's 389 receiving yards (38.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 24 receptions on 45 targets with one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has put up a 375-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 50 targets.

Donovan Brown's 37 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 305 yards and one touchdown.

Marlowe Wax leads the team with four sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has racked up seven TFL and 70 tackles.

Justin Barron has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 60 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended to his name.

