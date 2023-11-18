Vincent Trocheck will be in action when the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Prop bets for Trocheck in that upcoming Rangers-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Trocheck has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 19:50 on the ice per game.

Trocheck has scored a goal in three of 14 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In eight of 14 games this season, Trocheck has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Trocheck has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Trocheck's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

Trocheck has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 56 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 14 Games 11 11 Points 4 4 Goals 3 7 Assists 1

